In less than 24 hours the January transfer window will be open - and Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has every intention of being a busy man.

The Owls scrapped their way to an impressive away win at Preston North End on Friday evening to record what was only their second road trip victory of the campaign, a result that cut their deficit on the safety spots to just six points turning into the new year. Theirs is a squad loaded with the battle scars of what has been a gruelling festive fixture schedule, with injuries to a raft of players sitting alongside suspensions to key man Bambo Diaby and George Byers.

With that squad having been put together in two chunks by Röhl's two managerial predecessors, a sharp shift in playing style suggests Wednesday would be aided by the addition of a handful of new players in the coming month, a move that would freshen up the squad and provide new energy heading into the business end of the campaign. It is the German's hope that business can be done.

Working alongside new head of recruitment Kevin Beadell, formerly of Arsenal and Manchester United among others, the club would have to work to move players on in January to make space for those coming in. It is not yet known just how aggressively the club are looking to play things in terms of incomings and outgoings, with chairman Dejphon Chansiri telling The Star in October that he would back his manager as best he could.

What's clear for now is that there is nothing imminent in terms of incomings in the early days of the window. Röhl admitted as much while making clear that in an ideal world things would get moving sooner rather than later with four league matches to contend with in January alone.

"I will try it," he said. "We are still in talks now and we know the January window. It is the big hope for everybody and I will try everything with Kevin (Beadell) the head of recruitment, with my coaches and with the club to bring players here. Every win is helpful to convince as well in our situation. Everybody knows our situation.