Pierce Charles has been spoken of highly by those behind the scenes at S6 and has been involved in first team training for the last couple of seasons, playing in a handful of pre-season matches along the way. Along with the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri and Joey Phuthi, the former Manchester City youngster is thought of as one of the prospects that could usher in a new wave of exciting academy prospects to make their way in the Owls senior set-up.

Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has made it clear the progression of young players is one of his high priorities at S6 and told The Star that conversations are being had as to the possibility of a loan switch out of the club in the coming weeks that would offer the Northern Ireland youth international the opportunity of a full senior debut and the benefit of first team experience.

Where Cadamarteri and Phuthi - who made his senior debut from the bench in defeat at Coventry City on Boxing Day - benefit from the flexibility of playing outfield, Charles is of course less likely to gain the benefit of first team minutes due to the nature of being a goalkeeper.

"He has high potential," Röhl said. "This will be a decision we will make in January and we will speak to the goalkeeper coaches Sal (Bibbo) and Nicky (Weaver) to look at what is the best for the player and for us as a club. It is important and we will have a look at what could happen in January. He is always part of our training and has big potential. As a goalkeeper it is always difficult."