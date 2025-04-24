Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jamie Vardy will be leaving Leicester City at the end of the season, and many Sheffield Wednesday fans know there they’d like to see him end up.

After 13 years it has been confirmed that the 38-year-old will moving on from the Foxes, bringing to an end an incredible spell that has seen him win the Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield and two Championship titles as well as numerous individual awards.

As part of his farewell, Vardy paid homage to many people from his journey, especially mentioning Owls legend, Nigel Pearson, who was the one who signed him for a measly £1m in 2012 from Fleetwood Town - years after he’d been released by Wednesday at the age of 16. It’s safe to say it was money well spent.

He said in his goodbye statement, “I've been here so long that I truly thought it would never end. This has not only been really difficult to write but also a really difficult decision for me to make. Leicester City has been my second home, my family, my life for 13 years. The club, the city, the people, mean so much to me and my family. It’s a place that has shaped the lives of our kids. I’ve been so lucky to call Leicester home for so long.

"But for me the time has come to say goodbye. Nine years ago we did the impossible. We won the Premier League. We then went on to win the FA Cup. That was for you, Vichai. We reached the Champions League quarter-finals, and before all that, we pulled off the Great Escape. Those good memories will last a lifetime.

Shoutout for a Wednesday legend

"The list of people to thank is long. Starting with Khun Vichai, Khun Top, and Nigel Pearson for giving me, the 25-year-old non-league footballer, not just the opportunity to become a professional, but to play for this great club. You believed in me and I hope I repaid your faith. Thank you also to Susan Whelan for her constant support and to my wife Becky and our children for being my rock each and every day. Thank you to all of the other managers, coaches and staff who have helped me and in some cases put up with me.

"To my team-mates, it’s been an absolute privilege to play alongside you, in particular our band of brothers from 2016... As for the fans, you took me to your hearts, you stuck with me through the difficult times at the beginning and inspired me to be the best I could be. I can’t begin to tell you how good your support felt to me on the pitch. I will always be one of you.

"My only regret, and I am devastated about this, is that I’m not saying farewell to you on the back of a much better season. This isn’t the way I wanted my career here to finish.

"Finally, this isn’t retirement. I want to keep playing and do what I enjoy doing most: scoring goals. Hopefully there’s one or two more for Leicester between now and the end of the season and many more in the future. I may be 38, but I’ve still got the desire to achieve so much more. Thank you forever, Vards.”

And many Wednesdayites are hoping for a homecoming, with a wave of social media comments calling for a return to his home town and Hillsborough. They range from ‘Announce 38-year-old Vardy!’ to ‘Come home Vardy’ and ‘You know it makes sense’, though a last hurrah in South Yorkshire does seem highly unlikely.

There is said to be interest in the former young Owl from the United States, and he’s unlikely to be short of options elsewhere as well. But for some there will always be a sliver of hope that his impressive career ends where it started.

