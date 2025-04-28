Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Premier League midfielder, Lee Hendrie, says that signing Jamie Vardy would appeal to ‘most clubs’ in the Championship - and that Sheffield Wednesday should be one of them.

The ex-Aston Villa man, who spent time on the red and white side of Sheffield, has backed the Owls to go after their former academy player for one last dance. There will be no doubt be plenty of interest in the striker, despite his 38-year-old’s age, but Hendrie mentions the fact that a potential takeover at Hillsborough might be appealing for him.

“Obviously he’s out of contract and it’s widely known he’s an Owls fan,” Hendrie told Football League World. “I think most clubs will be looking at Jamie Vardy and think that they could certainly sign him.

Ticks all the boxes

“He’s got so much potential, even at the age he's at, at the moment, and obviously a free transfer, so I think it would appeal to most clubs in the Championship knowing that he’s capable of still scoring goals... We know that he’s probably struggled a bit this season being in the Premier League, so you do feel that the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, if the links are there and there’s a possibility that it ticks all the boxes for Jamie Vardy, you’d think that yes, that would be a fabulous move.

“You’d think that Sheffield Wednesday are on the up and it looks like maybe there’s potential for selling the football club, which might just inspire him to go there.”

Vardy has four games left to play for Leicester before his contract comes to an end, after which he will start to make plans for the next chapter in his career.