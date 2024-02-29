How Sheffield Wednesday trio have made a huge difference to survival scrap

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A run of three wins in four matches that has put them back in with a chance of staying up in the Championship after a 4-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town at the start of the month left many feeling an eight-point gap would prove unassailable. That gap is down to three and belief from the terraces has stirred once more.

A January transfer window many supporters initially felt was underwhelming has delivered the goals of five-in-four Ike Ugbo, the trickery of Ian Poveda and the ball-playing ability of goalkeeper James Beadle - all on loan. All three have played a monumental role in their good run of form, Röhl explaining the technical impact each have made on their system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We started with James, he has been helpful for us," said the German coach. "He is a young guy who did so well with the defending, a high line behind our back line. It is important to have a front-foot defending goalkeeper. Then we have Ian who can carry the ball, he gives us time to get into the right position and we have given him freedom between the lines. Ugbo is strong in the box. But it is all of my guys around, it is team work at the moment, this is the key. It is the outcome of our fantastic training group."

Ugbo is the man in many headlines after surpassing the tally of four goals he managed in 22 appearances for Cardiff City so early on in his Owls tenure. While he and Poveda have acted as the poster boys of Wednesday's more recent resurgence, Röhl was keen to press home praise for his longer-stay players, too.

"He is a striker," Röhl continued. "If you start to score then you make your own momentum. But what is best is that he has worked so hard against the ball. Now he creates more and more chances, we all understand one another more and more and understands the strengths of one another. Ike has done well, Ian has done well. These are two good signings in January but the other guys around are understanding the new players which is so important. At the moment I am very happy.