Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The young goalkeeper nudged the ball to Will Vaulks where the clearance was better suited and four minutes into a clash from which the travelling Owls weren't likely to take anything at champions elect Leicester City, they were a goal down. Where other 19-year-olds may have taken it to heart or 'gone under' in their first taste of the sort of intensity social media discourse can deliver in the modern football age, Beadle made two good saves in the 2-0 defeat and kept a clean sheet at Millwall. Speaking to the media for the first time ahead of this weekend's visit of Bristol City, it's clear there is a mature head on young shoulders. Danny Röhl certainly thinks so.

"He is very calm and when I look back to the Leicester game, making such a decision after four minutes," said the German. "Conceding the goal, this for a young player is not easy. He did very well and when you look at his second half even he had good decision making passing the first pressing line. This is fantastic and it shows his quality. I think he will have a great career having worked at this level."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shift across football in 'playing out from the back' has been vast. Questions emanating from the Leicester mis-hap around its virtues were politely batted back by Röhl, who pointed out that their two goals in a 2-0 win over Birmingham City a few days before had started from Beadle's feet. It's a modern football phenomenon that appears to be here to stay, a highly technical way of going about things used in conjunction with a pressing game preference used by most teams in Europe's better leagues - the Championship included.

Keepers such as Beadle have grown up with it. The old adage goes that mistakes by goalkeepers are often more costly than those of players in other positions and that decision-making must be on point. Beadle doesn't shy away from that moment as an example of where he made the wrong call. But in a time where the very best in the world make similar mishaps, he has rolled with the punches.

Beadle said: "We do a lot of work on it, we do lots with Sal and then when we go in with the team we do a lot of working on solutions with the gaffer and Henrik, trying to find the best solutions for playing out. We do quite a lot. There's always the added pressure around playing out from the back when you're a keeper. But I've spent my whole life doing it, even at Charlton (Beadle was with Charlton Athletic from the age of nine to 18) and Brighton are renowned for it now, encouraging keepers to do it all the way through. I've been quite lucky with that.

"We went over it in analysis and obviously the better solution would have been to have gone longer and miss out Will, but it's part and parcel of football really and you've just got to learn and move on from these things."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previewing the Robins clash, the first of three 'winnable' matches that many believe will go some way to deciding Wednesday's fate in the survival scrap, Röhl showcased the fact that in their last six 'halves' of football, the Owls have kept a clean sheet in five. It's a run of form at the back unimaginable at stages of the campaign and one Beadle has played a monumental part in.