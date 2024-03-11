Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He may only be 19, but the goalkeeper has settled in quickly in a largely experienced Wednesday side, keeping five clean sheets in his 10 Championship games so far, and his 50% ratio is the highest of any stopper in the division who has played more than twice.

He has spoken highly of coach, Sal Bibbo, who he knew before from their time at Brighton, and the teenager believes that there is more to goalkeeping than what many people think there is.

Speaking to The Star he said, “I don’t think people realise how complicated it actually is - it’s not just about trying to just save it. You’ve got to have good balance which allows you to dive and that sort of thing, and it’s all so important. If one thing is off in a routine to make a save, then you’re not going to make it.

“The routine needs to be perfect, especially at this level when the ball is being struck so hard and so quickly. You need to be set, and that’s the big thing we work on with Sal - being set in every position.”

Beadle swapped battles in January, leaving Oxford United where he was chasing promotion to get on board with the Owls’ relegation scrap, but he doesn’t feel like a mindset shift was needed. He’s just here to try and win football matches.

“Once you get on the pitch football is football,” he explained. “You’re just trying to win games. I don’t think what you’re playing for should really affect how you’re playing - if you’re trying to win then it doesn’t matter if you’re at the top or at the bottom. What you do should be the same, and how you’re doing it.”