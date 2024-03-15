Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That's according to Wednesday boss Danny Röhl, who hailed the efforts and improvements of his players throughout the season and celebrated such a rich Owls involvement in international fixtures across the globe. Seven of his players have been handed international call-ups this time around - a two-week break lies in wait for those not called up to action after their trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Goalkeeper James Beadle has received a call-up by his nation after he was included in the England Elite League squad to take on Poland and Czechia. The Brighton & Hove Albion loanee is in line to play a part in matches in Białystok on Friday March 22 and then in Znojmo on Tuesday March 26. His call-up is no surprise having previously played four times for what is effectively an England under-20 side, picking up caps at every level from under-15.

Fellow Owls goalkeeper Pierce Charles has received his maiden call-up to the Northern Ireland under-21 side having impressed in the under-19s in recent seasons, while Joey Phuthi has been called up for the first time to the senior Zimbabwe squad. Ike Ugbo and Ian Poveda will continue their senior careers with Canada and Colombia respectively, as will Jamaica's Di'Shon Bernard.

Bailey Cadamarteri was called up to both the Jamaican senior squad and the England under-19 squad, with The Star understanding that he will take up the call of England with the possibility of switching to Jamaica later in his career still an open possibility.