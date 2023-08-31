News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday enter competitive battle to sign Bournemouth forward with Norwich City, Stoke City, Hibs and West Brom

Sheffield Wednesday are on the hunt for a Premier League striker, The Star understands, and have entered into negotiations with Bournemouth over the potential signing of Jamal Lowe.

By Alex Miller
Published 31st Aug 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 15:03 BST

The energetic attacker, who can play across a front three, is surplus to requirements at the Vitality Stadium and is understood to be available for a move away from the Premier League club.

Reports have already linked Lowe with interest from a handful of clubs including Wednesday’s Championship rivals Norwich City, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion, along with Scottish Premiership side Hibs.

The Jamaican international played 42 times in Bournemouth’s promotion from the Championship in 2021/22 season but has seen chances limited in the Premier League. He spent the second half of last season on loan at QPR, scoring three times in 20 outings.

Stepping out of non-league football to join Portsmouth in 2017, Lowe has also since played for Wigan Athletic and Swansea City at Championship level. He has 30 goals and nine assists in 151 appearances in the second tier.

Wednesday are believed to be chasing a forward to add dynamism to their forward options.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Owls manager Xisco made clear he expects the club to be active in the transfer window before the deadline at 11pm on Friday.

The club are understood to be in discussions over the double loan signings of Newcastle United midfielders Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden, with the Spaniard reiterating a preference for additions with a Premier League profile.

“We try to sign good players,” he said. “I think we try to sign players from the Premier League, that is better because they give us something different. We have a chance.

“We are trying to sign some different players to reduce the process in our situation in the squad. We can have control of games but somehow we lose this control.

“We will try to bring in consistent performance and reduce the process, we don’t have four weeks to wait for the process. We need to reduce the time.”

Asked about transfers earlier this week, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola told the Daily Echo this week: “Normally in the last day or two, chances appear and the club has been working on it."

