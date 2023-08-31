Sheffield Wednesday are on the hunt for a Premier League striker, The Star understands, and have entered into negotiations with Bournemouth over the potential signing of Jamal Lowe.

The energetic attacker, who can play across a front three, is surplus to requirements at the Vitality Stadium and is understood to be available for a move away from the Premier League club.

Reports have already linked Lowe with interest from a handful of clubs including Wednesday’s Championship rivals Norwich City, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion, along with Scottish Premiership side Hibs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jamaican international played 42 times in Bournemouth’s promotion from the Championship in 2021/22 season but has seen chances limited in the Premier League. He spent the second half of last season on loan at QPR, scoring three times in 20 outings.

Stepping out of non-league football to join Portsmouth in 2017, Lowe has also since played for Wigan Athletic and Swansea City at Championship level. He has 30 goals and nine assists in 151 appearances in the second tier.

Wednesday are believed to be chasing a forward to add dynamism to their forward options.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Owls manager Xisco made clear he expects the club to be active in the transfer window before the deadline at 11pm on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club are understood to be in discussions over the double loan signings of Newcastle United midfielders Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden, with the Spaniard reiterating a preference for additions with a Premier League profile.

“We try to sign good players,” he said. “I think we try to sign players from the Premier League, that is better because they give us something different. We have a chance.

“We are trying to sign some different players to reduce the process in our situation in the squad. We can have control of games but somehow we lose this control.

“We will try to bring in consistent performance and reduce the process, we don’t have four weeks to wait for the process. We need to reduce the time.”