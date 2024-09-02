Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday striker, Jamal Lowe, is hoping to not only help the team, but also aid the British Heart Foundation with some late winners this season.

The 30-year-old is already off the mark for Wednesday this season having come on board over the summer, scoring in the Championship and the Carabao Cup so far as gets up and running in Owls colours.

But he’ll have a bit of extra motivation in front of goal in 2024/25 as well, with the Jamaican international getting involved in the ‘Every Minute Matters’ campaign with Sky Bet and the BHF, with the former donating £10,000 for every injury time winning goal scored in the EFL Championship, EFL League One and EFL League Two this season. The campaign is on a mission to raise £3 million for the BHF and recruit 270,000 football fans to learn CPR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the former Swansea City man it’s an important issue to raise awareness for, and he’s hoping that football can do its bit. Wednesday fans to go online and use the BHF’s RevivR tool to learn CPR in just 15 mins, joining the 70,000 people who have been inspired to do so since the campaign began in May.

“Obviously it’s a massive thing for everyone’s health that we can get as many people as physically possible trained in CPR,” he told The Star. “Because it can save anyone’s life at any stage - it could be a loved one, could be a relative, it could be a stranger on the street, I feel like it’s an important life skill. People learn to drive, they learn to swim, this should also be a skill that we can put into normality.

“Scoring a last minute winner is always an exciting time for everyone, but it’s nice that that also can benefit the British Heart Foundation and the work that they’re trying to do… The research that they do, the work they’re doing in the communities, is trying to make life better, smoother and safer for everybody - if football can help slightly in that then that’s better for everyone. Hopefully there are a few last minute winners from us!”

Wednesday could do with some after the international break, too, with the team on a bit of a barren run in the Championship of late - however Lowe says that he’s really enjoyed his time in Sheffield so far, insisting that they’re going to keep on improving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to say, “It’s been positive, really positive. We’re only going to improve, only going to get better. The relationships are building, and we’ve got a lot of new players including myself, so it’s just about us gelling together, and hopefully we can then make that click and get a consistent run of results behind us.

“We’re working every day on patterns of play, phases of play, working on getting it onto the pitch and resulting in goals. That’s what we’re looking for. It’s nice to be able to put it into play like against Grimsby in an actual game… Hopefully we can keep building from here, keep building relationships - strikers, midfielders, defenders, and make sure we can do it regularly.”

The next chance to do that will be the game against Queens Park Rangers at Hillsborough on September 14th, and if there’s a last gasp winner that afternoon then it’ll be exactly what Wednesdayites need to see - as well as adding a bit more money to the pot for a very good cause.