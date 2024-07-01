New Sheffield Wednesday signing reveals key reasons behind joining 'massive' Owls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jamal Lowe says that the ambition of Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, played a huge part in his decision to join the club.

Lowe completed his switch to Hillsborough on Sunday after undergoing a successful medical earlier in the weekend, and he now says that he’s raring to go after getting the deal done so early in the summer.

The attacker joins as a free agent after leaving AFC Bournemouth on the expiry of his contract there, and wants to repay the faith that Röhl has shown in him by bringing him on board at S6 for their 2024/25 campaign in the Championship.

“I’m really pleased to be here,” he told the club. “Really glad to get it over the line and join this massive football club… It was a move that almost happened last year but for whatever reasons it didn’t quite pan out, but now that the summer has fully started and we’ve managed to get it done nice and early I can’t wait to have a full preseason and get going.

“I’ve known how big the club is, how big the fanbase is, and what else pushed it was the ambitions of the manager - how active he is, and how ambitious he is. Also how his thought process works. That was another major key for coming down.

"I spoke to him a few times before coming and everything was so positive - it sounds like exactly how I want to play, the style is what I want to the involved in, the ambitions too. It was a no-brainer really when I heard the words come out of his mouth. It’s something I want to be a part of, and repay he faith he’s put in me.”