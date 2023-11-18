Sheffield Wednesday star sees crucial clash postponed after wild weather decision

Sheffield Wednesday's Jamaican international, Di'Shon Bernard, was meant to have been in action in the early hours of this morning.

Bernard and his Reggae Boyz teammates have two huge games this international break as they take on Canada over two legs for a spot in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals, and were due to play the first one at midnight (UK time) last night - with Independence Park playing host to the two sides.

But as the weather got progressively worse, turning into a full on downpour in Kingston, a decision was first taken to delay the kickoff time, before it was later confirmed that the game would be postponed altogether given the conditions.

The Canadians and Jamaicans will now face off today at 3.30pm (UK time) as the two sides look to take an advantage into the second leg next week - for the Owls defender, who is expected to start, he'll be desperate to try and get a clean sheet on home turf.

Bernard is the only senior Wednesday player out on international duty at this point in time after Devis Vasquez and Jeff Hendrick were left out of the Colombia and Republic of Ireland squads respectively, while Juan Delgado's injury means that he is still out of contention for Chile.

Youngsters, Pierce Charles and Devlan Moses, are both in action tonight though, with Northern Ireland's U19s taking on the Czech Republic in Larne at 7pm. Charles started and Moses came on earlier in the week in the 2-1 defeat to Hungary, and they'll be hoping for a better result this time around.