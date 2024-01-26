Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls released a host of senior names as they prepared for the step up from the third tier to the Championship after battling through for promotion through the play-offs in unforgettable circumstances. One of those names was left-sided Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate Jaden Brown, who made a total of 32 appearances for Wednesday across his two seasons with the club.

The 25-year-old, an England youth international in his teens, found playing time hard to come by at Hillsborough but provided important performances when called upon, most notably when turning out eye-catching displays in back-to-back 1-0 wins at Charlton Athletic and against Peterborough United as the Owls stretched a record-breaking unbeaten run into March last year.

Things haven't gone quite as he would have planned since his S6 exit. Brown signed for ambitious third tier outfit Lincoln City and featured in seven of their first 10 matches of the league season mainly from the left of midfield. A managerial change is one of many factors that have seen him make just three substitute appearances in league football since early October - though he did start a Carabao Cup win at Sheffield United he made no secret of celebrating on social media.

Now Brown has made the switch north of the border to Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren, who are fifth in the table and battling to finish in European contention despite a wobble in form in recent weeks. He's signed on loan until the end of the season. The deal is subject to the formality of international clearance.