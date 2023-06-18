Sheffield Wednesday man vividly describes feeling ‘almost dangerous’ in iconic moment

Released Sheffield Wednesday man Jack Hunt has described a vivid thought process when lining up to take the penalty that sent the Owls to the League One play-off final - and revealed his emotions as he was ruled offside for Will Vaulks’ disallowed goal at Wembley.

The right-back signed off his second spell in Wednesday colours with one of the iconic moments in the club’s rich history, sliding the ball into the top corner of WIll Norris’ net to cap off the greatest play-off comeback of all-time against Peterborough United.

Hunt battled through a season that saw him lose opportunities through illness and injury but finished it in fine form, playing vital roles in the successful play-off campaign.

“When a man has got nothing to lose it’s almost dangerous at times,” he told The Star. “That’s how I felt going up to take the penalty.

“In my career I’ve taken four or five in shootouts that have meant something. I’ve always been the sort of person who would rather fail myself that watch someone else fail.

“Luckily for me, the times I have taken a penalty I’ve had that chance. If Cam had saved their fourth penalty we would have been off and I would never have even stepped up for that penalty. I’m glad it happened the way it did.”

From the high of the Hillsborough miracle, Hunt was also at the centre of what could have proved to be a sickening low as he was ruled offside in the build-up to Will Vaulks’ injury time goal in the final.

In conversation with The Star, the pair comically debated the reasons Hunt ended up offside - Hunt calling Vaulks out for not releasing the ball quickly enough and Vaulks claiming the defender could have held his run a moment longer.

“I knew,” Hunt said. “It’s a run I’ve liked to do all the way through my career and you can always judge from the defender’s shoulder if you’re offside.

“I saw Will take an extra touch and when you’re making a run like that; if you stop it is physically impossible to get back to speed again and get the edge on a defender.