Former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Jack Hunt, will leave Bristol Rovers at the end of this season.

The 34-year-old, who had two spells with the Owls and famously helped them to promotion in 2022/23, joined the Gas following his most recent Hillsborough exit, and has gone on to play 48 times for the club under various managers.

Now though, following the decision to part ways with the manager, Iñigo Calderón, as well as another promotion-winning Wednesday player, Miguel Llera, it has been confirmed that Hunt will begin his search for a new club this summer once his two-year deal comes to a close.

A statement on the Rovers website read, “Following an extensive and thorough review of the Club’s footballing operation, Bristol Rovers FC can confirm the following: As confirmed on Sunday morning, Men’s head coach Iñigo Calderón and Miguel Llera have departed their respective positions.

Jack Hunt is a free agent this summer

“In addition, nine players who are out of contract will be leaving Bristol Rovers when their respective deals expire this summer... Captain Scott Sinclair will leave after two-and-a-half seasons back with the Pirates, while midfielders Grant Ward, Luke McCormick, Romaine Sawyers and Jerry Lawrence will also depart.

“Defender Jack Hunt, attacker Jevani Brown and goalkeeper Matt Hall will all leave Rovers at the end of their respective two-year spells with the Club. Chris Martin’s contract with Rovers also expires at the end of the season, but the striker will remain with the Club to continue his rehabilitation from a knee injury sustained in March.”

The club’s Director of Football, Ricky Martin, went on to say, “On behalf of Bristol Rovers I would like to express my gratitude to each of the players and staff who are moving on from the Club this summer. Each goes with our collective best wishes for the future.

“The hard work is already underway in terms of our preparations for the 2025/26 season, including a comprehensive recruitment process for both our coaching department and first-team squad.

“While we are all experiencing the pain of our confirmed relegation, we are channelling that energy into ensuring our team and Club is in the best possible position ahead of our first League Two fixture in August.”