Sheffield Wednesday: It was realism over platitudes for impressive Luhukay

It was not a day for talking about where Sheffield Wednesday dream of being. It was a day for talking about where Sheffield Wednesday are.

New manager Jos Luhukay set the agenda on his debut outing in front of the media as Owls boss. And that agenda brought a dose of realism.

With a beaming smile under what looks set to become a famous moustache, the Dutchman made a good first impression.

Friendly and personable, he completed his media duties with a decent amount of enthusiasm – even if it was clear he would rather be working with the new squad under his care.

His English was much better than advertised. Only a few times did he have to ask for a question to be repeated.

But it was in his answers that Luhukay truly impressed.

He could have stood before the cameras and sat alongside writers and given empty platitudes, bold promises in a bid to raise excitement.

He could have spoken about promotion but he did not.

When it was mentioned to him, he referred to it as something for the future.

The job of suggesting promotion was still a possibility this season was left to the chairman that had appointed him.

The fact Wednesday sit 16th in the Championship was mentioned multiple times by the 54-year-old. As was the need to move away from the wrong end of the table.

In short, Luhukay was realistic. And that was a major positive.

Wednesdayites should not be downhearted about Luhukay’s approach on his first media outing as Owls boss.

It was in stark contrast to the last time Wednesday presented a new boss to the media, when Carlos Carvalhal breezed in, all Portuguese charm, riding the wave of positivity that was growing at Hillsborough at the time.

That positivity has run dry so having someone attempt to stoke it back up was not what was required.

Luhukay did just what he needed to. He managed expectations for the next six months superbly.

The man knows the size of the task at hand, that worrying about what is going on below Wednesday is a more pressing concern than above.

He knows where Wednesday are and where they need to be.

The dream can come later.