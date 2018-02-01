Sheffield Wednesday: It’s so far, so good for Owls boss Jos Luhukay

Jos Luhukay says he is impressed by what his team have achieved in a short space of time, as Sheffield Wednesday aim to build on their run of draws with a win against Birmingham City tomorrow.

The Owls have finished each of their three league games under Luhukay in stalemate but they have the opportunity to give the Dutchman his first Championship success when fifth from bottom Blues make the trip to Sheffield.

In the latest of Wednesday’s draws, they against defended manfully to keep out the attacking threat of Middlesbrough at the Riverside and Luhukay says he believes the team are getting better with each game.

“I have no bad feeling about my team,” he said.

“I saw a lot of good things from us (against Middlesbrough).

“I see the team is growing in confidence, we are working on that and we must try to win our home game on Saturday.”

Glenn Loovens is expected to be back in the squad for tomorrow’s visit of Steve Cotterill’s side who are just one point outside the Championship’s relegation zone.

The Owls skipper was rested in midweek but should be fit to face Birmingham.

Marco Matias, too, missed out at Middlesbrough with a thigh strain but the Portuguese forward could be in the 18 for a game which could see the Owls move up to 14th in the table if results go their way.