Sheffield Wednesday: ‘It looked like everyone was hiding because we were scared to concede a goal’

Daniel Pudil has accused his Wednesday teammates of hiding after their porous defence crumbled in the final quarter of their loss to Swansea City.

The Owls threw away a one-goal lead in Saturday's Championship meeting at a rain-lashed Liberty Stadium, conceding twice in a minute in the second half to suffer a seventh defeat in their last 10 outings.

Pudil, preferred to Michael Hector at the heart of their three-man defence, told The Star: "It was very frustrating.

"We did well and went one nil up. After that, we stopped playing. It looked like everyone was hiding because we were scared to concede a goal.

"We conceded two goals and that should not happen.

Jos Luhukay blasts Sheffield Wednesday midfielder

"They were one nil down with 25 minutes to go and we should have kept our heads and brought at least a point back to Sheffield but we didn't."

Wednesday have the worst defensive record in the league, having shipped in a whopping 40 goals in 22 matches.

"It is not just up to the defence when we concede a goal," said Pudil. "There are 11 players on the pitch and everyone has to take responsibility and think about their game, who they are marking and following their man and stuff like that.

"Everyone has to take responsibility for their game."