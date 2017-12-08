Sheffield Wednesday: ‘It is very difficult to keep your emotions in check’

His passion sometimes gets the better of him on the touchline.

But Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal is keen to stress that it is hard for managers to keep their emotions under control in the heat of battle.

The passionate Portuguese chief was sent to the stands in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Hull City after complaining over a rejected penalty appeal.

Carvalhal, a colourful, genial character, criticised referee Mike Jones’ decision not to award his Wednesday side a late spot-kick. He claimed Tigers defender Michael Dawson used his arm to block Adam Reach’s fierce shot.

He was charged by the Football Association on Tuesday. Although he has accepted the charge and apologised for leaving his technical area, Carvalhal has requested a personal hearing to explain his side of the story.

He told The Star: “I didn’t shout at anybody or say any bad words but I apologise for leaving my technical area.

“But I was out of my technical area because something happened and my natural instinct is to go out.

“It is similar to when you score a goal. I have often seen coaches go out of their technical area to celebrate. We are living with emotional moments and what happens in the game. My players are trying to win the games. They are doing their best.

“We are near to changing everything but we have a situation like that in the last game. Listen, it is not easy to be in the position, have your hands in your pocket and say absolutely nothing. It is very difficult to do that.

“If I didn’t have any kind of passion, I wouldn’t react.”

