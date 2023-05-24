With the League One play-off final just a few days away, Sheffield Wednesday have issued an important statement regarding tickets for the game against Barnsley - announcing that it has now sold out.

The Owls take on the Tykes on Monday afternoon at 3pm, with the winner of the tie booking their spot in next year’s Championship - the loser will remain in the third tier of English football for another season.

It was confirmed earlier today that the Owls had been issued with a further 1,355 tickets to add to their original allocation, taking their total to 37,978 for their day under the arch in the capital.

And there aren’t too many of them left, now, with the club confirming that the final few tickets from their initial allocation are almost gone - explaning that almost 38,000 had been sold after less than 60 hours of being on sale.

A statement from the club read, “The Owls’ allocation for the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley on Monday has sold out.

“Following an incredibly busy three days of ticket sales, our allocation for the showpiece event in the capital has been snapped up.

“The club were originally issued with 36,634 tickets for the East End of Wembley before receiving an increase of 1,355 on Wednesday afternoon.

“Now, in less than 60 hours, and once online baskets have cleared, tickets are sold out thanks to your outstanding support!”

It remains to be seen whether the club will be able to request more tickets if Barnsley don’t manage to sell out their own allocation, however there will be plenty of Wednesdayites who are hoping for a few more to go on sale so that they too can be a part of the big day.