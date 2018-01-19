‘Sheffield Wednesday is always my biggest game of the season’ says ex-Blades Neil Warnock

Neil Warnock says facing Sheffield Wednesday will always be his biggest game of the season.

The former Sheffield United manager brings his promotion-chasing Cardiff City side to Hillsborough on Saturday and says he cannot wait – even though he is guaranteed a hostile reception.

“Sheffield Wednesday is always my biggest game of the season, wherever I am,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s always really special and I’m looking forward to it.

“I always get what some would call a rousing welcome!

“When I get off the bus it’s quite special and I do enjoy it.

“I like them to wait and get that venom bubbling up inside them, then I get off.”

Warnock believes the fierce animosity shown towards him by Wednesdayites has dampened into a much more good natured relationship over the last few years.

And he says particularly enjoys chatting with supporters on his arrival at Hillsborough each time he returns.

“They’re good people there,” he said.

“Yes, they give me stick like nothing on earth but it’s all friendly and I do like walking in there and seeing some of the young lads and their dads wearing blue and white scarves.

“I always have a chat with one or two and that’s how football should be.

“It’s gone so far the other way that people get off the bus with their headphones and go straight into the dressing room, never talking to the supporters or having a laugh.

“There’s nothing wrong with a bit of humour and that’s why I’m still in the game because I enjoy those times.

“I remember when I was a kid I went with my sister, who was a Wednesdayite, and stood on the Kop with all the Wednesday fans in the floodlights.

“It was an amazing experience and it’s a pity you can’t mix supporters nowadays.

“It was always good when you had a spat with a rival supporter stood right next to them.”