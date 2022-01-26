Wes Burns made it four goals in his last four games with a brace against Wimbledon as the Tractor Boys registered a 2-0 win which saw them leapfrog Wednesday into eighth in the League One table.

Boss Kieran McKenna praised former Wales under 21 international Burns who arrived Portman Road from Fleetwood last year and is backing the striker to continue banging in the goals as Ipswich head to South Yorkshire at the weekend.

Ipswich Town's Wes Burns in action against SHeffield Wednesday earier this season

McKenna said of Burns: “Wes is in a good vein of form. Obviously he had an injury just before I arrived but he’s come back, looks fit and looks strong.

“The position is one he enjoys and suits him. He’s doing some good work in both areas of the pitch. I think the team’s using him well.

“He’s received a couple of really good passes for his goals and he’s working well for the team. Long may it continue.”

On Tuesday's win over Wimbledon, McKenna added: “We didn’t create as many chances as I would have liked in the first half. In the second half we had good shape, more penetration and got down the side of the pitch more.

“We got good balls flashed across the face of the goal and were more of a threat, but we also lost control a little bit.