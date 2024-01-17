Another senior Sheffield Wednesday player is understood to be the subject of January interest from elsewhere, The Star understands.

It's been a busy January window so far for the Owls, with two players already in and out of the door at S6 and work ongoing to ensure further action is completed in both directions before the month is out. The likes of Lee Gregory, Michael Smith, George Byers, Josh Windass and Liam Palmer have all had their admirers as clubs look to position themselves into the final fortnight of the window - and indeed into the summer.

Now The Star understands there is firm interest from Wednesday's Championship rivals Ipswich Town in in-form left-winger Marvin Johnson. The 33-year-old has fought his way back into the Owls reckoning having been left unregistered under former manager Xisco and has achieved some of the best form of his two-and-a-half seasons at S6, offering four goal involvements in his last five outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sources have told The Star that Johnson is the subject of contact between promotion-challenging Ipswich and Wednesday as the promotion-hunting Tractor Boys look to strengthen their depth on the left-hand side. It remains to be seen what the nature of Ipswich's bid is or whether Wednesday will look to move Johnson on.

The latest follows The Star's report that Johnson was the subject of free agent interest from Kieran McKenna's side in the summer as his contract situation went unresolved. After two years and a starring role in their promotion campaign last time out, the former Middlesbrough wide man chose to extend his stay at S6 and signed a new deal at the start of July.