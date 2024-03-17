Ipswich Town boss reveals reaction to 'aggressive' Sheffield Wednesday team sheet
and live on Freeview channel 276
The hammering sent the Tractor Boys into second place in the Championship table with Leeds United scheduled to welcome Millwall on Sunday. Wednesday's second defeat on the spin - both to title challengers - did not extend a one-point deficit on the safety spots.
Owls boss Danny Röhl named a front-foot starting line-up for the clash, with four forwards named ahead of a midfield two and a back four. Ipswich took the lead in the 15th minute and plundered five further goals on a chastening afternoon for the German's relegation scrappers, who will look to use the international break to recover from the shock of their worst league defeat since they lost by the same scoreline at Reading in September 2008.
"We saw from the team sheet that they tried to take an aggressive approach," said McKenna on how Wednesday set up. "When the team came in it wasn't a huge surprise, we thought it might be a possibility. They had spoken about the fact that they thought we finished games stronger than we start, but we feel we start home games really well.
"Look, they clearly tried to be really aggressive at the start of the game and that's been the case to be fair in all their games. I thought today we were the better team. I still feel they've made some good improvements and that they've done really well but today it's more about the quality of the Ipswich performance to be honest. Lots of teams would have found it very, very difficult against us today."