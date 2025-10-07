Sheffield Wednesday will have five members of their first team playing on the international stage this month.

The latest international break comes on the back of a difficult defeat at the hands of Coventry City over the weekend, and many of the players will welcome the time to rest up after a tough period for their threadbare squad.

Not all of them will be getting a break, though, with Jamaica, Tunisia, England and Wales all set to have representatives from the Owls don their colours over the next couple of weeks – some at senior level, and others a bit further down the ladder.

Bailey Cadamarteri will be back with Jamaica after his goalscoring debut camp with Steve McClaren. The Reggae Boyz face Curacao and Bermuda, with the first to be played in Willemstad on October 11th (1am UK time), followed by a return to Kingston for game two on October 15th (2am UK time).

Then there’s Yan Valery, who will be back in action for Tunisia as they travel to Sao Tome and Principe on October 10th, before welcoming Namibia to Rades on the 13th. Their World Cup 2026 status has already been confirmed.

At U19 level fans will be interested to see how Harry Amass gets on as England’s Young Lions take on Belgium on October 11th at the Marbella Football Centre (10am UK time), before facing Wales at La Quinta Football Centre on the 14th (11am time).

That second game could see Amass go up against Logan Stretch after he was called up by Wales at the same age group, with the goalkeeper having games against Switzerland and the Netherlands on the 8th and 11th respectively before facing England.

Lastly, moving down to the U18s, Will Grainger will get another chance to shine on the international stage as the young Welshman head over to face Sweden and the Croatians on the 11th and 13th respectively.