Sheffield Wednesday international returns in huge win as Owls keep play-off hopes alive
and live on Freeview channel 276
The young Owls are still in with a shot at claiming a top two finish in the Northern part of the U18 PDL, however do face an uphill battle as they look to try and climb above the Reds who - despite this week’s defeat - remain a point ahead with two games in hand.
A 2-0 victory at Middlewood Road gave Andy Sharp’s side a fighting chance, though, with goals either side of the break making sure that they came out of the local derby with all three points and the immediate bragging rights. Northern Ireland youth international, Devlan Moses, on his first start since returning to the XI from a lengthy injury, opened the scoring, while Caiden Remy-Dee got the vital second goal shortly after the restart.
Wednesday’s youngsters now have three games - against Millwall (A), Queens Park Rangers (H) and Sheffield United (A) - to close the gap on Barnsley, whilst hoping that they drop points in their remaining fixtures. Birmingham City are running away with top spot and have already confirmed a top-two finish, while the other place is very much up for grabs.
Meanwhile, at U21 level, there is another big match happening this week for the Owls, with Wednesday taking on Steel City rivals, United, at Bramall Lane on Thursday evening at 7pm. The two teams are level on points as they too fight for a top two spot, however in the Professional Development League North both of them can still finish top - as can Birmingham.