Sheffield Wednesday interim boss highlights key factors to Owls improvement

Neil Thompson has seen plenty come and go at Sheffield Wednesday during his years at the club, and he also knows a fair bit about the Championship.

The long-serving coach is the one who has been tasked with taking control of the first team while Dejphon Chansiri looks to appoint Xisco’s successor, and he got off to a solid start at the weekend as they drew 0-0 with Darren Moore’s Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough.

It may end up being his only game in charge given that a new manager is expected before the trip to Watford, but it landed them their first home clean sheet of the campaign, and just their third point.

Speaking to the media after that game, ‘Thommo’ identified two key areas that Wednesday will need in order to get out of their current predicament – earning more clean sheets, and being able to create more at the other end.

"The bottom line is if you keep a clean sheet it keeps you in the game,” he said. “We need more opportunities created without a shadow of a doubt, but you’ve got to get a solid base.

“The three lads at the back defended for their lives today… It’s normal. it’s just what you do. We just wanted a bit more quality in possession. It was a bit frantic. We were frantic, they were frantic. It’s the Championship, it’s a competitive division, but we got a point. We’d have liked more but we didn’t get it.”