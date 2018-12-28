Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be targeting a soon-to-be out of contract defender in Sweden according to reports there.

Swedish media outlet Fotboll Direkt claim that the Owls, currently without a manager following Jos Luhukay’s departure earlier this month, have offered a contract to 26-year-old defender Alexander Milosevic.

The four-times-capped Sweden international’s contract at AIK runs out at the end of this month and it is not thought he will be offered a new deal.

Wednesday are reported to be among a number of clubs interested in signing the centre back.

The Owls have struggled defensively this season, with their goals against record the joint second worst in the Championship, alongside Preston and just on e behind bottom-of-the-table Ipswich.

With a new manager coming on the horizon, expected to be in the shape of Steve Bruce, it appears as though Wednesday are already making moves for when the transfer window opens in a few days time.

Milosevic has been capped by Sweden at under 19, under 21 and senior level, as well as playing in all three of Sweden's matches in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

He also played a key role in Sweden’s under 21s winning the European Championships in the Czech Republic in 2015.

Milosevic’s last full Sweden cap came in March 2016 against the Czech Republic.

He began his career at Vasalund before moving to AIK and then on to Besiktas is Turkey. That switch, hampered by injury, didn't work out and he had loan spells in Germany, notably with Hannover 96 before eventually moving back to boyhood club AIK on a short-term contract at the beginning of this year.