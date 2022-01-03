The Sun report that Mark Beevers has emerged as a target for Darren Moore, with his current club Peterborough United apparently open to letting him go in the current transfer window.

The Barnsley-born 32-year-old was a long time fan favourite at Wednesday having come through the academy system and playing 160 matches for the club between 2007 and 2013.

He moved on to Millwall, Bolton Wanderers – where he played over 100 times for each club – before settling at Peterborough in 2019.

A sometime captain at Posh, he has been in and out f the side’s Championship survival effort and last played in their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Blackburn Rovers in November.

Beevers has been linked with Wednesday a number of times since his departure and it could be hoped that he will see a return to S6 as the perfect move for him at this stage of his career.

The Owls have been short at the back for the majority of the season, with Dominic Iorfa and Lewis Gibson still battling long-term injuries. Chey Dunkley has returned to the treatment room, from where Sam Hutchinson only returned for Sunday’s defeat at Shrewsbury Town.