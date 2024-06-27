Sheffield Wednesday interested in ex-Serie A midfielder coached by Roland Nilsson
The Owls have made three additions to their squad so far, with free agents Ben Hamer and Max Lowe set to officially become Wednesday players in the coming days at the expiration of their contracts with Watford and Sheffield United respectively. Tunisia international Yan Valery has made the move from French club Angers SCO.
The Star understands that, as first reported on social media by Owls blogger Matt Brown, outgoing Hansa Rostock man Svante Ingelsson has been identified as a potential new signing. The gangly, attack-minded midfielder can play in a number of positions and was a standout performer in a difficult third campaign with Hansa in which the club were relegated from the 2. Bundesliga. He is also believed to be of interest to two German clubs.
The Star is told that Ingelsson’s next move will be on free transfer terms. The terms of his contract have been rendered invalid after Hansa’s relegation to the German third division despite it having been set to run until 2026. The Swede posted an emotional goodbye to Hansa supporters on Instagram earlier this month.
It is believed that English-speaking Ingelsson, 26, is receptive to a move to the Championship having previously played in his homeland and in Italy, where he made 10 Serie A appearances in the colours of Udinese. His senior career started with Kalmar FF, he has spent time on loan with Pescara and Paderborn and has represented Sweden at under-17, under-19 and at under-21 level, during which time 1990s Owls icon Nilsson was his coach.
It’s expected to be a busy summer for Wednesday. A number of deals are believed to be being worked on as Danny Röhl and the club seek to mould the squad further to his liking, with the expectation that more are in the works that have not yet hit the public eye. Contract talks with senior players Josh Windass, Di’Shon Bernard and Dominic Iorfa remain unresolved.