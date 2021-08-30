Wednesday lined up with Liam Palmer at centre-half thanks to injuries to Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson, while Chey Dunkley was an unexpected absence having come in for Hutchinson in the win over Rotherham United.

He is hopeful all three, plus Olamide Shodipo, will be available for the trip to the south coast. Next weekend’s match-up against Sunderland was postponsed due to international call-ups.

Explaining the Dunkley absence, Moore said: “Dunkley picked up a little strain today, so he was missing but we hope to have him back soon, we didn’t want to miss him.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chey Dunkley should be OK for Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Plymouth Argyle, hopes Darren Moore.

“Sam Hutchinson was really, really close, but he just didn’t recover in time. Those two today were really the most notable absentees but we expect to have them back for the next league game.

“Gibson injured but he’s back in training. Those three in the next days will be in and around it.”

Another absentee was Massimo Luongo, who faces a longer spell out with a hamstring injury.

“We’ll know more in the week. At the moment we’re waiting on the specialist he was going to see but he happens to be away on holiday at the moment. We just want to get that absolute clarity from him and we’re hoping that’s not too bad.