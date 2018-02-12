Sheffield Wednesday injury update: Westwood made need operation but positive news on Hooper, Hutchinson and Abdi

Have your say

Keiren Westwood may have to go under the knife to solve the injury which has kept him out of the Sheffield Wednesday side since early December.

But there is more positive news on the progress of Gary Hooper, Sam Hutchinson and Almen Abdi as the Owls look to increase their options in the coming weeks.

Manager Jos Luhukay will also have a trio of players available for Tuesday night's clash with Derby County that missed Saturday's draw at Barnsley.

Goalkeeper Westwood suffered a setback in his recovery from a groin injury earlier this month and was sent to see a specialist last week, with Wednesday awaiting the final verdict.

"Keiren visited a doctor in London last week," manager Luhukay said.

"They will decide this week which way it is going.

"Maybe he will need an operation.

"At the end of the week they will make the decision so we must have patience with Keiren."

Luhukay revealed he hopes to have striker Gary Hooper back in training within the next few weeks.

And both Hutchinson and Adbi have stepped up their training regimen in recent weeks as the close in on returns to the side.

But Luhukay has urged patience with the pair and does not expect them to be available for a few weeks.

He said: "Abdi is on a good way, in a good direction.

"He has been training fully for one and a half weeks but he needs more training to get into a good physical situation and also a high level, his best form.

"Sam is also in a good direction.

"But also we must be a little bit patient for him to come back to full team training.

"He is training at the moment as an individual.

"As with a lot of players we must have patience and give them time to come back."

Glenn Loovens, Daniel Pudil and Jack Hunt are all set to make their returns to the Owls squad for Tuesday's visit of Derby to Hillsborough.

Pudil served his suspension for the red card he received in the defeat to Birmingham City while Loovens has recovered from illness.

Hunt was an unused substitute at Oakwell on Saturday but Luhukay confirmed he is fit to start while David Jones has shaken off the head injury which forced him off in the second half at the weekend.

"Jack Hunt is an option for tomorrow so he has no problems with injury," Luhukay said.

"Daniel Pudil is back in the team

"Glenn Loovens is 100 per cent better so he is also back in the team for tomorrow.

"We have two options more for how we will play tomorrow."