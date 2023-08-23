Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Momo Diaby is set for an extended spell out with the injury he suffered on his debut for the club, The Star understands.

The French enforcer was a standout performer in his 65 minutes on the pitch as the Owls fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Preston North End, but hobbled off in some discomfort having fallen awkwardly.

While the exact injury is unconfirmed - Xisco spoke of a foot or ankle problem post-match - The Star is told fears of a serious injury have been realised and that Diaby will miss several weeks of match action.

At this stage a best case scenario would see his return to training sometime deep into September, it is suggested, though the club are awaiting further clarity as the issue settles.

Diaby’s loan signing from Portuguese side Portimonense was announced just eight days before his Preston run-out, raising questions as to whether Wednesday will look to dip back into the transfer market in search of a midfield replacement.

The Owls are already known to be on the lookout for reinforcements in a handful of positions before the window closes on September 1.

Diaby’s injury sparked immediate concern in the minutes after the match for Wednesday manager Xisco, who suggested medical staff had warned of a serious issue and admitted the player would be subject to an MRI scan to ascertain the scale of the problem.

“We will see if it is a dangerous situation,” the Owls boss told The Star post-match. “I know what the doctor told me, but we are waiting for the MRI.