Sheffield Wednesday injury boost comes with question mark over ‘important player’

At least one Sheffield Wednesday player is set to return from injury for this weekend’s trip to Swansea City.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the second game running, the Owls face-off against opposition that are too searching for their first win of the Championship season.

Dominic Iorfa sat out Tuesday’s draw with Middlesbrough having hobbled out of the weekend’s defeat to Ipswich Town.

But he’s ready for contention in South Wales.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Dominic we know what happened,” Xisco said. “We have checked in on this and everything is good. He is fit and for the next game he is ready.”

The Wednesday manager was unable to impart the same level of clarity on attacker Josh Windass, who was taken off during the Boro battle having taken a strong challenge.

Windass was seen walking uneasily from the ground post-match.

There is no guarantee one way or another on whether he will be fit to face Swansea with monitoring ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the things that is important is that all the physios are working to give him recovery,” Xisco continued.

“He had one kick the other day and had a little problem, today he is a little better and we will see. It’s important to have all the squad ready to play.