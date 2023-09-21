News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Cop posed as modelling agent on Instagram to approach children
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

Sheffield Wednesday injury boost comes with question mark over ‘important player’

At least one Sheffield Wednesday player is set to return from injury for this weekend’s trip to Swansea City.

By Alex Miller
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

For the second game running, the Owls face-off against opposition that are too searching for their first win of the Championship season.

Dominic Iorfa sat out Tuesday’s draw with Middlesbrough having hobbled out of the weekend’s defeat to Ipswich Town.

But he’s ready for contention in South Wales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

“With Dominic we know what happened,” Xisco said. “We have checked in on this and everything is good. He is fit and for the next game he is ready.”

The Wednesday manager was unable to impart the same level of clarity on attacker Josh Windass, who was taken off during the Boro battle having taken a strong challenge.

Windass was seen walking uneasily from the ground post-match.

There is no guarantee one way or another on whether he will be fit to face Swansea with monitoring ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“One of the things that is important is that all the physios are working to give him recovery,” Xisco continued.

“He had one kick the other day and had a little problem, today he is a little better and we will see. It’s important to have all the squad ready to play.

“Windass for us is an important player.”