Sheffield Wednesday injury boost comes with question mark over ‘important player’
At least one Sheffield Wednesday player is set to return from injury for this weekend’s trip to Swansea City.
For the second game running, the Owls face-off against opposition that are too searching for their first win of the Championship season.
Dominic Iorfa sat out Tuesday’s draw with Middlesbrough having hobbled out of the weekend’s defeat to Ipswich Town.
But he’s ready for contention in South Wales.
“With Dominic we know what happened,” Xisco said. “We have checked in on this and everything is good. He is fit and for the next game he is ready.”
The Wednesday manager was unable to impart the same level of clarity on attacker Josh Windass, who was taken off during the Boro battle having taken a strong challenge.
Windass was seen walking uneasily from the ground post-match.
There is no guarantee one way or another on whether he will be fit to face Swansea with monitoring ongoing.
“One of the things that is important is that all the physios are working to give him recovery,” Xisco continued.
“He had one kick the other day and had a little problem, today he is a little better and we will see. It’s important to have all the squad ready to play.
“Windass for us is an important player.”