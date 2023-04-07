News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
40 minutes ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
1 hour ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
2 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
4 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
5 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation

Glaring omission throws more concern over Sheffield Wednesday absence tally

There’s a glaring talking point in Sheffield Wednesday’s team news ahead of this afternoon’s clash at Oxford United.

By Alex Miller
Published 7th Apr 2023, 14:02 BST

Striker Michael Smith, who has scored 14 goals this season while bagging seven assists, was not seen leaving the team coach and is missing from the matchday squad.

The nature of Smith’s absence is not yet confirmed. Darren Moore will speak to the media post-match.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means both central goal-getters Smith and Josh Windass are missing, though Lee Gregory is among the goals and starts. Mallik Wilks partners him up front.

Most Popular

Elsewhere, David Stockdale starts his third match in a row between the sticks.

Wednesday | Stockdale, Palmer, Flint, Famewo, Johnson, James, Vaulks, Adeniran, Bannan, Wilks, Gregory

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Substitutes | Dawson, Iorfa, Brown, Bakinson, Dele-Bashiru, Shipston, Durrant

Team newsOxford United