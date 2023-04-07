There’s a glaring talking point in Sheffield Wednesday’s team news ahead of this afternoon’s clash at Oxford United.

Striker Michael Smith, who has scored 14 goals this season while bagging seven assists, was not seen leaving the team coach and is missing from the matchday squad.

The nature of Smith’s absence is not yet confirmed. Darren Moore will speak to the media post-match.

It means both central goal-getters Smith and Josh Windass are missing, though Lee Gregory is among the goals and starts. Mallik Wilks partners him up front.

Elsewhere, David Stockdale starts his third match in a row between the sticks.

Wednesday | Stockdale, Palmer, Flint, Famewo, Johnson, James, Vaulks, Adeniran, Bannan, Wilks, Gregory

