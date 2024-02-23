Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dominic Iorfa last stepped out in Wednesday colours on December 2, pulling up injured four minutes into the Hillsborough win over Blackburn Rovers. The former Owls player of the year had built up a head of steam playing as a centre-half or on the right, with manager Danny Röhl praising his suitability to his playing style.

The 28-year-old has been on the comeback trail in recent weeks, with Röhl suggesting he might have been involved in the under-21s top-of-the-table clash with Barnsley. He didn't feature in the matchday squad as the Owlets recorded a 2-1 win but speaking ahead of this weekend's welcoming of Bristol City, the Wednesday boss was pleased to report he hadn't suffered a setback.

"Dom looks very well," Röhl said. "He has done the full training with us the last three days and looks fantastic. Let's take a look but we think he will be available for the weekend, there's still one training to go but at the moment he looks good."