"He looks fantastic" One returnee in full Sheffield Wednesday fitness round-up heading into Bristol City clash
Dominic Iorfa last stepped out in Wednesday colours on December 2, pulling up injured four minutes into the Hillsborough win over Blackburn Rovers. The former Owls player of the year had built up a head of steam playing as a centre-half or on the right, with manager Danny Röhl praising his suitability to his playing style.
The 28-year-old has been on the comeback trail in recent weeks, with Röhl suggesting he might have been involved in the under-21s top-of-the-table clash with Barnsley. He didn't feature in the matchday squad as the Owlets recorded a 2-1 win but speaking ahead of this weekend's welcoming of Bristol City, the Wednesday boss was pleased to report he hadn't suffered a setback.
"Dom looks very well," Röhl said. "He has done the full training with us the last three days and looks fantastic. Let's take a look but we think he will be available for the weekend, there's still one training to go but at the moment he looks good."
Röhl was also able to offer an update on the other walking wounded in Wednesday's squad, with progress being made across the board. "Josh Windass, it will not be enough to be available on the bench yet," he said. "Bailey (Cadamarteri) we will look. It could be that he is available again but we will see in the next training how things look. Callum Paterson is of course a little bit longer out but we know this. Cameron (Dawson) is back in training and has done the full training. Akin (Famewo) is still on individual training and it will not be enough for the weekend."