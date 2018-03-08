Sheffield Wednesday: Injured Keiren Westwood in bizarre call up for Republic of Ireland

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has been handed a surprise call-up for Republic of Ireland, despite being injured currently.

Westwood has not featured for the Owls since early December due to a groin problem.

But he has been called up by Martin O'Neill for Republic of Ireland's friendly in Turkey on March 23.

The 33-year-old is one of four goalkeepers named in a 30-man provisional squad for the friendly with the group set to be reduced down to 23.

It is understood O'Neill is keen for Westwood to know he remains part of his thoughts for the national team.

Westwood suffered a setback in early February on his return from injury and it is feared he may need surgery to correct the problem.

He has managed only 18 appearances for Wednesday so far this season.