Sheffield Wednesday 'in talks' to extend player contracts - but focus solely on Sunderland semi-final clash

A number of Wednesday’s squad have deals that are set to run out at the end of the current campaign and with the Owls still unsure of their divisional status and financial landscape next season, decisions are yet to be made on some of their futures.

The likes of Massimo Luongo, Sam Hutchinson, Jack Hunt, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Chey Dunkley are among the senior players currently set to leave S6 in the summer.

Moore said: “Things are ongoing with the contracts. We’ve opened talks with one or two of the lads but it’s ongoing.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says all focus is on the field as the club look towards their play-off semi-final with Sunderland.

“It doesn’t take one day or a couple of weeks, it’s an ongoing process that will probably go on beyond the end of the season and into the earlier summer weeks.

“From our perspective we’re just focusing on the games, all that stuff is being taken care of. We’re coming together and we’re focusing on the game.”

Wednesday head into the first leg of their play-off semi-final at Sunderland on the crest of a wave after their 4-1 final day win over Portsmouth.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves and focus on the ‘what ifs’, this and that,” Moore continued. “We’ve got games to focus on.