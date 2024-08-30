Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly trying to get a deal done to bring Everton defender Mason Holgate to Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl told the media that the Owls’ deadline day would most probably be a quiet one - but did leave the door open for a possible addition or two, saying if ‘dominoes’ were to fall in their favour elsewhere, they would be keeping a close eye on the availability of identified targets.

One name that has popped up this morning is that of Everton’s Mason Holgate, the former England youth international who spent last season on loan with Sheffield United. The 27-year-old is available for a deadline day move after his switch to French club Lyon collapsed earlier today. Reports in Merseyside have suggested the Owls are interested in taking on the defender and it has since been picked up by Sky Sports that the two clubs are ‘in talks’ over a potential deal.

Defence is an area of the squad Röhl is known to have liked to strengthen in the last days and if reports are to be believed the widely-reported collapse of Holgate’s move could well prove to be the sort of domino that the German boss described on Thursday. Holgate can play across the back four.

Holgate has played 150 times for Everton and 137 times in the Premier League across stints with the Toffees and the Blades. Doncaster-born, he spent time coming through the ranks at Barnsley and has also had loan spells with West Brom and Southampton.