Sheffield Wednesday are believed to have been given a deadline to come to the party in terms of Shea Charles.

Charles played what could have been his last game for the Owls in a 2-2 draw with Bristol City last night, with Danny Röhl saying afterwards that they had a ‘50/50’ chance of getting him back.

Wednesday were given a boost when it was reported that Lesley Ugochukwu was likely to be given the green light to stay at Southampton by Chelsea, paving the way for Charles to head back out on loan somewhere after his recall.

The Star understands that Charles’ first choice is to remain at Hillsborough after a fantastic first half of the season, with the Northern Ireland international having thoroughly enjoyed his time in South Yorkshire so far.

But the Saints are seeking improved terms regarding both the loan fee and the wage contribution before sending the 21-year-old out again, and with other teams circling it’s thought that the Owls have been given until the close of business today to meet their demands.

Whether that timeline will change if the two clubs start to get closer to an agreement remains to be seen, however interest from Sheffield United and other clubs both in the UK and overseas are keeping tabs on him - and if Wednesday don’t do their bit then other options will also be explored.

A key factor here could be Charles’ personal desire to remain at Wednesday, something he is believed to have made very clear, but that will only help if Wednesday are able to get to where Southampton want them to be financially.