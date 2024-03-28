Sheffield Wednesday in race against time as deadline looms for key Owls decision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny Röhl's decision to register both Lee Gregory and Jeff Hendrick takes the Owls' squad up to 24 players for the final Championship run-in, leaving one spot left to fill - and the Wednesday boss says it will either be 'Pato' or nobody as they head into the last eight games of the season.

The Scot hasn't featured since sustaining an injury on Boxing Day against Coventry City, first dealing with a concussion, then undergoing an operation on his knee, and it remains to be seen what sort of role he will be able to play in the club's survival push.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

Röhl hopes to get him back, and they're in a race against time now to make a decision given that the deadline to add him is at 5pm this evening.

Speaking hours before the deadline the Owls boss said, "There is still Callum Paterson, who is injured and is not on the list yet but I have one free space. Everybody who can train and who can play is now on the list. It's not easy, but we'll try and get him back on the list for him to be available. If Callum Paterson is not available then we'll just got with the 24 players...

"I will look, and we’ll speak today, and of course then we’ll make the final decision. We know the date exactly, and we’ll do this.”

English Football League regulations state, "Where any new registration or transfer of a Player is received by The League after 5pm on the fourth Thursday in March in each Season, that Player will not be eligible to play in any match organised by The League in that Season, except as permitted in Regulation 58 (emergency goalkeeper loan).