Sheffield Wednesday in market for defender signing

Sheffield Wednesday are understood to have made signing a new centre-half their top priority before the loan window closes on August 31.

Sources close to the Owls say the Championship club are keen to increase their defensive options following a sluggish start to the 2018/19 campaign.

Wednesday, brushed aside 2-0 by Brentford today, can bring in new faces after having a four-month transfer embargo lifted by the English Football League last Friday.

It is no secret Jos Luhukay's side explored the possibility of resigning Frederico Venancio on a permanent basis last summer but were unable to get the deal over the line due to breaching Profitability and Sustainability regulations. Ultimately, Venancio returned to his native Portugal, joining Primeira Liga side Vitória Guimaraes for an undisclosed fee.

But the Owls are eligible to utilise the loan system again after satisfying the governing body's P&S requirements.

"We will see what is possible," said Luhukay after watching his Wednesday team fall to a second league defeat in three matches. "I can't give an answer now. It is too early."

The Dutchman felt the turning point at Griffin Park came in the 20th minute when Sam Hutchinson upended Lewis Macleod in the penalty area. Striker Neal Maupay confidently tucked away the spot kick to give Brentford a lead which they rarely looked like relinquishing.

Luhukay, who subbed Hutchinson off at half-time, said: "We didn't have any problems until that moment. For me, it was a dangerous situation to make a foul.

"But it happened and Brentford profited from that.

"We tried second half with an extra offensive player with Fraser Preston and one midfielder out in Sam. We tried to have one number more in the offensive (areas) for creating more chances.

"We had two or three moments in the second half from Ash Baker and Marco [Matias]. We were not stable enough in both directions to come back into the game. It is not how I see this team in the future."

