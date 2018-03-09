Sheffield Wednesday: In-form Owls star backs Jos Luhukay to turn around their fortunes

Lucas Joao is loving life under Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay.

The striker, who is set to spearhead the attack in today’s key clash with Bolton Wanderers, has notched five goals in his last nine appearances. Indeed, the Portugual international has been responsible for six of the Owls’ last nine Championship goals.

“Jos has different ideas, different ways to play,” said Joao. “He is a good manager.

“He gives all that you need to play against other teams. The ideas he brings to the club are going to work.”

Where possible, Luhukay has tried to protect Joao and manage his workload.

He said: “The Championship has so many games and the coach needs to manage that. It is the manager’s decision and I need to respect that. I just wait for the decision, if he wants me to play I will play.”

After struggling to forc e his way under Carlos Carvalhal last season, Joao was farmed out on loan to Blackburn Rovers.

“You can see in my stats, I am more consistent, I can play three games in a row at the moment and the experience I had on loan at Blackburn and the coaches here I have learned a lot,” he said. “Year by year you grow, as a player as a person, everyone has helped me improve.”

The 24-year-old has featured prominently this term, hitting seven goals in 26 outings.

He said: “I always work. I believe these things are fundamental to keep going and play and make things happen. Since I came to England, we had the plan to go to the Premier League. I came here to get there with Sheffield Wednesday and I hope that will happen. We all have that objective and I hope we get there.”

