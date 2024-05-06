Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 30-year-old attacker finished the season in excellent form, scoring three important goals in their final three matches of the campaign including the club’s goal of the season in a vital victory at Blackburn Rovers. A return from injury at the start of April helped inspire a six-match unbeaten run that kept them up on the final day.

Windass has spent four-and-a-half seasons at S6 and has been the subject of speculation with regard to his future in recent months, with MLS outfit Real Salt Lake understood to have launched a bid to take him in a permanent deal in the January transfer window amid further interest from EFL clubs including Southampton. Sources tell The Star talks are ongoing and that no decision has yet been made by the former Rangers man.

His current deal with Wednesday is up in the coming weeks alongside those of a number of senior players at Wednesday. Owls boss Danny Röhl is believed to be a huge admirer of Windass’ skillset and the club are now known to be keen to keep him on board next season as they look to push themselves into contention further up the Championship table. Captain Barry Bannan is one player expected to sign a new deal.

“The situation is that at the moment his contract is over after the season,” Röhl told The Star last week. “He performed better and better after his long injury. I will speak with Josh as well. We will see on Sunday where we go and then we make the final steps.”

Wednesday are believed to be engaging in conversations with their out of contract players in the coming days as they look to press forward with their summer plans. Owls boss Röhl has maintained the importance of having an active start to the summer break and to give themselves the best possible preparation heading into their pre-season programme.