Sheffield Wednesday in discussions with striker starlet over improved contract

Bailey Cadamarteri’s name is one of the lips of many Sheffield Wednesday fans at this point in time…

The 18-year-old has been patient as he climbed up the youth ranks at Middlewood Road, scoring goals for the U18s and U21s despite playing above his age range for much of his time in the academy.

Under Darren Moore the young forward started to get time training with the first team at Hillsborough, and now – following Danny Röhl’s arrival – he’s been given a chance to show what he can do out on the pitch at senior level.

First came his Championship debut, then his first league start, and on Saturday he got off the mark as he scored the opener for the Owls in their 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers, scoring what fans are hoping will be the first of many goals in blue and white.

On the back of his impressive showings in the first team, the Star understands that Wednesday opened up talks towards the end of last month in order to try and secure Cadamarteri’s future at S6, planning ahead with regards to a player that has already been on the radar of a number of Premier League outfits.

It’s thought that discussions are ongoing as things stand, with the talented teen getting close to entering into the final 18 months of his current deal - and the club are eager to make sure that he sticks around for the foreseeable future.