Sheffield Wednesday 'in discussions' over big ticket boost for huge West Brom fixture

Wednesday sold out the three sides of their Hillsborough stadium on Monday afternoon after demand for tickets went through the roof following their big win over Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

The club are hoping to release more tickets, however, as they look into the possibility of opening up the lower tier of the Leppings Lane end to home supporters, and say that an update will be provided ‘in due course’.

A statement from the club read, “The Owls’ clash with West Brom on Saturday at Hillsborough is a sell-out! This weekend is our final home game of the 2023/24 campaign. Danny Röhl and his squad will be looking to round off our S6 fixture schedule on a high with another crucial victory in the quest for Championship survival against the Baggies.

“Wednesday climbed out of the relegation zone on Sunday afternoon with a 3-1 victory over Blackburn at Ewood Park, backed by a capacity 7,000+ following in Lancashire. Now the Owls will return to Hillsborough on Saturday and face the Baggies with a bumper crowd behind the boys all the way!

“The club have been in discussions with the local Safety Advisory Group since last week regarding the additional release of tickets and will provide an update in due course.”