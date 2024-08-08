Sheffield Wednesday complete major transfer - Owls splash the cash on international striker

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 8th Aug 2024, 17:01 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday have finally completed the signing of striker, Iké Ugbo, who joins the club on a permanent basis from Troyes in France.

The Star reported earlier this week that major progress had been made in the Owls’ pursuit of the forward despite interest from elsewhere - most notably Sunderland - and that there was hope that the deal would be done ahead of the Championship opening fixture against Plymouth Argyle on Sunday.

It’s been a long, drawn out transfer negotiation that has dragged on over the summer, with Danny Röhl desperate to bring Ugbo back following his successful loan spell last time out, but it has all been worth it as he eventually gets his man - the 25-year-old is now officially a Wednesday player once again. And this time he’s here to stay.

The news was confirmed in today’s club press conference ahead of the Plymouth game, with Ugbo himself talking to the press after sealing his return to S6.

Ugbo - a Canadian international - is believed to have joined for a seven-figure fee around the £2.5m mark, one of the biggest transfer fees agreed by the Owls in recent years.

