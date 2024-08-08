Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday have finally completed the signing of striker, Iké Ugbo, who joins the club on a permanent basis from Troyes in France.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star reported earlier this week that major progress had been made in the Owls’ pursuit of the forward despite interest from elsewhere - most notably Sunderland - and that there was hope that the deal would be done ahead of the Championship opening fixture against Plymouth Argyle on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a long, drawn out transfer negotiation that has dragged on over the summer, with Danny Röhl desperate to bring Ugbo back following his successful loan spell last time out, but it has all been worth it as he eventually gets his man - the 25-year-old is now officially a Wednesday player once again. And this time he’s here to stay.

The news was confirmed in today’s club press conference ahead of the Plymouth game, with Ugbo himself talking to the press after sealing his return to S6.

Ugbo - a Canadian international - is believed to have joined for a seven-figure fee around the £2.5m mark, one of the biggest transfer fees agreed by the Owls in recent years.