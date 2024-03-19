International boss wowed by what Sheffield Wednesday have done to 'hungry' loanee
The Owls moved to bring in Ike Ugbo on loan from French club Troyes back in January, a switch that saw his time with Cardiff City come to an end as part of the deal. The forward made an immediate impact on the club's survival ambitions as he plundered six goals in five matches and an assist in the next as Wednesday went on a four-match winning streak over the turn into March.
It represents a sharp upturn in fortunes for the Canadian international, who is set to feature in his country's CONCACAF Nations League clash with Trinidad & Tobago in Dallas on Saturday. Ugbo's stop-start time with Cardiff returned only four goals in 22 appearances, many of which came from the bench.
Ugbo's mid-season resurgence has caught the eye of Canada manager Mauro Biello, who speaking ahead of their trip to Dallas described the impact the switch to Wednesday has had on the 25-year-old.
"Ike Ugbo is transformed at that team," Biello said this week. "He’s been scoring goals and getting assists, and there’s a lot about his play that I’ve enjoyed watching. I think he could be helpful for us with this group and what he could bring now. You want to bring in these types of players that are coming in with confidence, that are hungry."