International boss wowed by what Sheffield Wednesday have done to 'hungry' loanee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls moved to bring in Ike Ugbo on loan from French club Troyes back in January, a switch that saw his time with Cardiff City come to an end as part of the deal. The forward made an immediate impact on the club's survival ambitions as he plundered six goals in five matches and an assist in the next as Wednesday went on a four-match winning streak over the turn into March.

It represents a sharp upturn in fortunes for the Canadian international, who is set to feature in his country's CONCACAF Nations League clash with Trinidad & Tobago in Dallas on Saturday. Ugbo's stop-start time with Cardiff returned only four goals in 22 appearances, many of which came from the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ugbo's mid-season resurgence has caught the eye of Canada manager Mauro Biello, who speaking ahead of their trip to Dallas described the impact the switch to Wednesday has had on the 25-year-old.