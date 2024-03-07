Sheffield Wednesday man could make award history - up against Leeds United midfielder
Hotshot striker Ike Ugbo is one of four men in the running for February's Championship player of the month award, with his five-in-five tally having been plucked out as one of the standout efforts in the second tier. Brought in on loan from French club Troyes early on in the January transfer window, the Canadian international has hit the ground running with his goals inspiring Wednesday into a position of growing confidence they can retain their divisional status.
Ugbo is up against one of Friday's opponents in Leeds United midfielder Ilya Gruev, who has marshalled their rock-steady defensive record of late. Josh Sargent of Norwich City matches Ugbo's record of five-in-five during February, while young Ipswich Town winger Omari Hutchinson is also nominated for his effort of two assists and three vital injury-time goals.
The Owls forward could make history if he is chosen. Remarkably, no Sheffield Wednesday player has ever won a Championship player of the month award. The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies. Winners of both the player of the month and manager of the month will be announced on Friday.
The EFL wrote in their unveiling of Ugbo's nomination: "Five goals in five games for the January loan signing from French club Troyes. Ugbo demonstrated his sharp instincts to turn and shoot as well as his hunger to score in the air with the braces he bagged against Bristol City and Birmingham."
Danny Röhl missed out on his second manager of the month nomination due to February defeats to Huddersfield Town and Leicester City. The managers nominated are another Leeds man in Daniel Farke as well as Marti Cifuentes (Queens Park Rangers), Ryan Lowe (Preston North End) and Liam Rosenior (Hull City).