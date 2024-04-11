Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s a massive game for the Owls as they take on their fellow strugglers in an attempt to finally clamber out of the Championship’s bottom three, and with just three points separating the two sides there is lots on the line.

Wednesday have had some key players out injured of late as they navigate the final run-in, and top scorer, Iké Ugbo, joined that list when he sat out the 2-2 draw with Norwich City – there may be some good news on him, Di’Shon Bernard, Marvin Johnson and possibly even Ian Poveda for Saturday, though.

“I think so,” Röhl replied when asked if any could return at Hillsborough. “But I have to look tomorrow at the training. Today it was more individual, about recovery in three different groups. Tomorrow we will see who is available but it looks better, and I think some players could come back. Who is it? Let’s take a look.

“I think every 24 hours is now helpful for us to get closer to the game, so I cannot say who it is. We will look tomorrow at who is fresh and ready. We will test to see how strong they are, if they are ready and we will get feedback from the medical department. Then I can make a decision for Saturday.”